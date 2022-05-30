From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has restored law and order at Same Global Estate following an attack on the estate by motorcycle operators, over the killing of their member by a motorist.

The police said contrary to rumours that some houses in the estate were set ablaze, no house was burnt.

The commissioner of police, Babaji Sunday, who made the disclosure, assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment and molestation from any quarters.

He has also called on residents to report any suspicious movement to the security agencies to forestall such occurrences.

The commissioner, in a statement signed by the commands Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said: “The unrest followed a hit-and-run fatal motor/motorcycle accident which occurred around Same Global Estate, Dakwo, Galadimawa, at about 1:30pm today being the 29/5/2022. The Command assures residents that normalcy has been restored to the affected area.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, was on the ground with a heavy deployment of operatives for an on-the-spot assessment. It is imperative to equally state that contrary to information filtering about, no house was burnt.

“The CP assures residents of the command’s dedication to the safety of lives and property within the FCT under his watch, while urging well-meaning members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment and molestation of any kind from any quarters.

