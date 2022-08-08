From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has restored normalcy in Gosa, a village located along the Abuja international airport road, after a clash between commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as “Okada”, and members of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Task Force.
Members of the task force had invaded the area to clamp down on the operators violating orders not to operate on the expressway and seized a good number of motorcycles.
Angry operators however protested by blocking the ever-busy expressway, setting tyres on fire and causing panic among road users who had to take alternative routes to avoid being attacked and having their vehicles damaged.
Their action caused panic among residents of Abuja, who took to social media advising the public to avoid airport road following an attack by Fulani bandits.
But the police said normalcy had been restored and urged the public to go about their legitimate businesses.
FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, who gave the assurance in a statement, called on the public to stop circulating fake news and partner with the police but report any such incidents to the police on time for prompt action.
The statement reads:
“Today 8th August 2022 at about 11:30 Am, reports of civil unrest broke out around the Airport express road near Gosa market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The incident which soon attracted many false narratives was merely an uncultured display of dissatisfaction by commercial Motorcycle riders popularly called Okada who took to the streets burning tires and other substances following the activities of the Task Force who had earlier confiscated some motorcycles for certain violations.
“Upon the receipt of the information, Police Operatives from Iddo Divisional Police Headquarters were swiftly drafted to the scene where necessary measures were taken to restore peace and normalcy to the situation.
“Consequent upon the above, Members of the public are urged to eschew the generation and promulgation of fake news or contrary narratives and to go about the discharge of their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind or from any quarters. Meanwhile, Monitoring and surveillance continue on the scene while an effort is ongoing to arrest miscreants responsible for the disturbance of public peace.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday psc while reassuring the residents of the command’s unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum, noted that the burning of combustible material on Tarred road amounts to the vandalization of Government properties and the full wrath of the law will be meted out on erring person(s)
“Meanwhile, Residents are enjoined to continue to partner with the police as touching the prompt, concise and accurate rendition of information through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”
