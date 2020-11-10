Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

After days of deserting the roads following the mayhem and killings that trailed the #EndSARS violence, police have returned to major roads in parts of Anambra State.

In Onitsha, the commercial centre of the state, police patrol team and some armed personnel of the force were sighted within Upper Iweka, Bridge Head, Aba Park Onitsha Owerri Road and Nkpor Junction.

The police public relations officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, and his team visited several parts of the state yesterday to monitor the level of police visibility and effective crime control preparedness.

Haruna, who spoke to reporters in Onitsha after the visit, said the exercise is in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, towards restoring public confidence and stemming the tide of crime in the state.

He said Abang ordered the aggressive confidence building and awareness campaign aimed at ensuring that residents are adequately protected and secured, especially during this ember period.

He disclosed that the crew visited Nimo/ Abagana flashpoints, Oye-agu junction Nkpor junction/Ugwu-nwasike roundabout, Afor Nkpor Market Junction, Upper Iweka axis, Borromeo roundabout, Owerri Aba road, Bridge Head Onitsha, Enugu Agidi Road, College Road Nsugbe, Ifite Okpuno and other flashpoints to monitor police deployments.