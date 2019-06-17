Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State police command has handed over a baby which was allegedly stolen from Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos, to the mother, Mrs. Mary Chukwuebuka.

Mrs Chukwuebuka gave birth at the Plateau Specialist Hospital on Tuesday, May 28, but the baby was allegedly stolen by a woman, Leritshimwa Diyal, who disguised herself as medical personnel and took the baby away under the pretense of taking its blood sample.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Matthias Tyopev, said the baby was handed over to Mrs Mary Chukwuebuka, the biological mother after several medical examination.

“We have handed over the baby to the biological mother, Mrs. Mary Chukwuebuka, after medical examination.”

Tyopev said Mrs Leritshimwa Diyal who claimed to have given birth at the kidnappers’ camp has been detained by the police when medical examination showed that she did not give birth.

He said she would be interrogated and made to face the full wrath of the lawful together with whoever aided the evil act.

Mrs. Chukwuebuka who spoke to our correspondent on Monday said the baby had been handed over to her but she and her baby were still in the hospital.

“Yes, the baby has been handed over to me; the baby is now in my custody at the specialist hospital, I will have to clear some bills before we are discharge.

“I am happy that I have found my baby; I remain grateful to good Nigerians who intervene in the matter, especially journalists who followed the matter to its conclusion; I am grateful.”