Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

After days of deserting the roads following the mayhem and killings that trailed the EndSARS violence, police operatives have returned to major roads in parts of Anambra State.

In Onitsha, the commercial centre of the state, police patrol team and some armed personnel of the Force were sighted within Upper Iweka, Bridge Head, Aba Park Onitsha Owerri road and Nkpor junction.

Already, the Command Public Relations Crew led by the Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed visited several parts of the state yesterday to monitor level of police visibility and effective crime control preparedness.

Haruna who spoke to reporters in Onitsha after the visit said the exercise is in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang towards restoring public confidence and stemming the tide of crime in the State

He said CP Abang ordered the aggressive confidence building and awareness campaign aimed at ensuring that citizens and other residents alike are adequately protected and secured especially during this ember period.

He disclosed that the crew visited Nimo/ Abagana flashpoints, Oye-agu junction Nkpor junction/Ugwu-nwasike roundabout,Afor Nkpor market junction,Upper Iweka axis, Borromeo roundabout,,Owerri Aba road, Bridge Head Onitsha, Enugu Agidi road, College road Nsugbe,Ifite Okpuno and other flashpoints to monitor Police deployments.

At the Upper Iweka Toronto Hospital axis, the crew met with the Area Commander, Onitsha Area Command , John Obuagbaka who was on ground with about eight patrol vehicles and policemen. Some suspected miscreants loitering within the axis were also arrested for questioning and profiling.

At the Bridge Head axis, the DPO of the Division, Edwin Okeke was also on ground with his men monitoring developments and controlling the surging traffic around the Bridge.

“The aim of such on the spot assessment visit is to build public confidence and reassure them that Police has occupied the public space and operations have resumed fully in Anambra State. This will further serve as deterrence and send a strong message to the misguided elements that it would not be business as usual and that the Command will deny them any opportunity to perpetrate crime in the State. It will also ensure safety and security of all citizens before during and after the Christmas and new year celebrations” the PPRO said.