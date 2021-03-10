From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said that it has successfully reunited 15 trafficked children with their parents in the territory.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)ASP Mariam Yusuf, in a Statement yesterday in Abuja ,said the whose children are between the ages of two to 13, were taken from their parents in February, in Lapai, Niger under the pretext of providing them education.

Yusuf said investigation revealed that the traffickers distributed the children to different people.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Yusuf called on the FCT residents to be conscious of the safety and movement of their children at all times.