By Paul Erewuba

The Nigeria Police Force has said plans are on ground to make police athletes remain relevant in society, even after retirement, with the Force mapping out plans to send them to the Nigeria Institute for Sports, Lagos to train in coaching, sports administrators, physics, etc.

The Force also plans to stage the next Police Games at the Police College, where renovation of state of the arts facilities is on going.

This much was revealed to Daily SunSports by the Force Sports Officer, DCP Patrick Atayero, at the just concluded National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020.

DCP Atayero said it has become imperative to send retired Police athletes to the NIS where they would be educated in different sporting fields to enable them earn meaningful living during retirement.

“We have made arrangement with the NIS in Lagos with the view to sending our athletes there during retirement.”