From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has reversed its earlier statement that it did not receive any information about the alleged attack on the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the police command, Yemisi Opalola, Tuesday evening, confirmed that Isaac was truly attacked by gunmen contrary to the earlier claim that there was no report of attack from the victim.

According to Opalola, “Isaac Fayose, the younger brother to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose narrowly escaped death by the whiskers from gunmen attacks along Ife-Ibadan highway, on August 29, 2022.

“In the same vein, the command has contacted Mr Isaac Fayose and he has narrated what happened that, while he was on transit from Ekiti to Lagos State, at a point after Asejire Dam, towards Ibadan, he saw some travelers make a U-turn for fear of being attacked by presumed Armed Robbers and in his own attempt to make a U-turn, he had a minor accident. He stated further that, he did not see the purported kidnappers, neither was anyone injured nor abducted from the scene.”

She explained that the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has advised members of the public to take time to verify the authenticity of whatever information they receive via social media before circulating and making proper reports of any incident to the nearest police station in the state.