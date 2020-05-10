The Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has rolled out a fresh campaign against cultism tagged Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV in the country.

The National Coordinator of the campaign, CSP Ebere Amaraizu said the programme, which is community driven and involving different stakeholders in line with the community oriented policing tenets, was established with a view to tackling cultism and the problems it has created

According to CSP Amaraizu, “cultism has obviously extended its tentacles to secondary and primary schools and regrettably to our various communities and this if not checked through the involvements of stakeholders and all sundry will obviously leave our children and youth with no future even in our dear country.

The campaign, Sunday Sun gathered, has a resource centre known as IGP MA Adamu POCACOV Resource Centre which develops modules aimed at resolving identified issues associated with cultism and other vices in line with the tenets of community oriented policing.

“The resource centre working in partnership with Exam Ethics Marshals International with a view to promoting best practices in education in line with goal 4 (quality education) as well as goal (16) transforming the world of sustainable development goals (SDGs), has come up with the following to assist parents, teachers, caregivers and other relevant stakeholders,” POCACOV national coordinator disclosed.