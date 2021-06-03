From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ten members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), members have been arrested in Yenagoa, Bayesa State capital by operatives of the Operation Puff Adder from the Bayelsa State Police Command.

The IPOB members were said to have been arrested at a private school, Divine Brain Primary School, in Okutukutu area of Yenagoa during a meeting allegedly being held to map up strategies to unleash mayhem on some parts of the Bayelsa State capital.

A text books with the inscription “The Chain of One Nigeria Broken (The story of our journey to Freedom) was also recovered by the Police.

According to investigations the police acting on a tip off and discreet surveillance on the private school raided it and arrested the IPOB members before whisking them away to the State Police Command where they were profiled.

Security sources said among those arrested were a lawyer and a man believed to be the headmaster of the school.

An eye-witness account who is a resident of the area, Mr Clifford, said the suspects were arrested by a heavy team of Policemen.

” We noticed some strange movement of plain clothed policemen and uniformed ones in the area. Many residents started moving into their homes to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law. They proceeded to the school and we were shocked when they brought out people in handcuffs. We thought the school was deserted.”

The Bayelsa Police Command in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, warned members of the public in Bayelsa State to stay clear from any form of association with the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (lPOB).

Butswat said information available to the Police indicated that there are plans by some people to set-up IPOB cells in the state.

The statement read in part:”Intelligence available to the Command indicates that some misguided elements are planning to set-up IPOB cells in the State. Police Operatives are on their trail and monitoring their activities. The Command will deal decisively with any person or group of persons that attempt to disrupt the prevailing and peaceful security situation in the State.”

“The Bayelsa State Police Command hereby, appeals to the good people of Bayelsa State to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses, as the security agencies are on ground to ensure that peace and order is maintained in the State.”