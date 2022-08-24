By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two members of a notorious “one-chance” gang operating along Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere.

The suspects, Usman Hussani, 21, and Ebuka Ukechukwu, 25, were arrested following a distress call received from a victim shortly after he was dispossessed of his phone and other valuables.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, “recovered from the suspects are two mobile phones, two SIM cards, one Sterling Bank ATM card, one UBA cheque booklet belonging to Ugochukwu (other names withheld), and one brand new tricycle with registration number LSD 360 QN, used by the gang.

“The suspects will be arraigned once investigations are concluded. Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, hereby, encourages residents of the state to always remain vigilant and keen-eyed, especially when boarding public vehicles,” the police spokesman said.

