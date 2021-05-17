By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four suspected traffic robbers along Badagry Expressway.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “In furtherance of its commitment to eradicate traffic robbery in the state, on May 15, at about 1am, the command arrested four suspected traffic robbers in front of Onireke Division, along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

“The Police operatives attached to Onireke Division of the command, while on stop-and-search at the station, stopped a motorcycle conveying four passengers and recovered two cutlasses: one jack knife, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two bottles of ICED intoxicant substance (Hehila) and five suspected stolen phones. The suspects are giving useful information to assist the police in their investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gang. He further directed that the Divisional Police Officer of the area should improve on his anti crime strategies to go after the hoodlums who are terrorising the area and eradicate traffic robbery and other forms of criminality in his area of responsibility”.