By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has arrested suspected criminals in different locations of the state.

Among the criminal suspects are: armed robbers, killer herders believed to to be responsible for the murder of a father and his children at a boundary between Delta and Edo States; Cultists and kidnappers.

Delta State Ag.Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright,in a Statement,said:” On March 27,sequel to the protest staged by farmers of Abraka and Umutu, over herders killings and destruction of their farm lands and crops.

The DPOs of Abraka and Umutu led patrol teams/Department of State Service(DSS)operatives and vigilante men of Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government Areas mobilized and embarked on a joint operation to government Reserved land Obiaruku, where suspected killer herders are believed to be hiding with a view to arresting the suspected killer herders and bring the incessant kidnap and killings to an end in the area. The suspects on sighting the police engaged the police in a gun duel,but they were repelled by the teams, during the gun duel, some of the hoodlums escaped with gunshot injuries. “However, four suspects, lucky Eduvire age, 31 freedom uguru,33, Enita Omogware, 38, Henry Blessing Of, 25, were arrested and three motorcycles recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is on going.

“On the same day at about 0815hrs, Rapid Response Squad operatives after series of intelligence gathering, and cultivation of informant, which has been helpful in policing Delta state, raided a hideout behind Ibori Golf Asaba and arrested suspects who deals in illicit drugs. The suspects are: Sunday Nwankwo ,22, and Endurance Okwute ,19, all behind Ibori Golf Asaba. A search warrant was executed in their houses, some quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other substances suspected to be cocaine and other illicit drugs were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

“The command has been on the constant trail of those suspected to have murdered , Austin Emu in Kwale, and ever since the incidence, constant investigation has been ongoing, series of intelligence gathering with a view to arrest those responsible for the dastardly act. On March 28, at about 3.30 am , detectives from Kwale acting on intelligence arrested ,Odili Opochi, alleged to have be among who murdered the said Austin Emu, President of Anti-Cult Delta State. The suspect has confessed and gave useful information on his involvement. Manhunt for other members of the gang is ongoing.

“On the same day at about 11:am The Divisional Police officer ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T.Y Mahmud, mobilized police operatives and raided a black spot at Panapina by NPA Warri, where Henry Sekodi, 35, (aka Ayama )from Gbekebor community Burutu LGA was arrested. The suspect who confessed to be a member of Hartlust Confraternity also confessed his activities in collecting ransom from people some time in 2018, other cult members mentioned included:Terry Alfred, Kewie, Moses Kaide,who is the leader of Hartlust Confraternity. Effort is being intensified with a view to arresting other members of the gang.

“Gabriel Mayuku, of No. 11 Adawurere Street Off New Road,Sapele ,came to station and reported that on March 26, one of his brothers, Daniel Mayuku, 45, while on transit from Oghara to Mosogar,along Benin/Warri Expressway, where one Mercedez Benz with registration number,GRA 757 XA failed brake and hit a lorry with number plate: SMK 299 YC, which was directly behind his brother’s tricycle and the lorry in turn hit his brother’s tricycle from behind and the rider of the tricycle died on the spot while the drivers of the two Lorries took to their heels, abandoning their trucks. A team of traffic personnel were mobilized to scene of the accident where Photographs of the body was taken and the accident vehicles have been removed to the station while the body has been taken to Oghara General Hospital mortuary for autopsy. Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing”.