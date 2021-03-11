By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has raided communities of criminals who engaged in robbery, stealing of phones, vehicles and other nefarious activities .

The raiding was ordered by the State Commissioner of Police Mr Ari Muhammed Ali who has earlier read the riot act to criminals that it would no longer be business as usual.

Giving a break down on how the criminals were arrested , Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Edafe Bright, said”: On March 8,the Divisional Police Officer,Issele-Uku Division, received a distress call from an indigene of Idumuje-Ugboko, that he suspected a man to be in possession of

firearm, immediately patrol team was deployed to the scene, and Udensi David of Idumuje-Ugboko was arrested and a double barrel gun with a live cartridge was recovered from him. The case is under investigation.

“ On March 12, at about 6.30am , based on intelligence gathering, Chukwuemeka Onyeogbeyesoi ,of Agbor-Obi ,was arrested at Ikem Hotel by Agbor police divisional patrol team and local vigilante.”