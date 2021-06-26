By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police Force said it has neutralized many members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its’ Eastern Security Network(ESN) in Imo State.

The police also said that they destroyed a total of three IPOB/ESN camps in Izombie, Atta and Ideato North Areas of the state and recovered weapons.

A Senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press as at press time, said :”Sequel to the arrest of IPOB/ESN Commander in Imo State and his subsequent confessions, On June 25, at about 4.am ,the IPOB/ESN kingpin led teams of Police Tactical Squads Of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), STS, Special Forces, AKU, QIT and other Imo state command Special teams to three IPOB Terrorist camps in Atta area, Izombie area and Ideato North area all in three different locations in imo state.

“All the camps were overrun by the Tactical Units of Police after fierce gun battles and several weapons, stolen cars, explosives, gun powders, charms, IPOB/ESN flags, ammunition , Indian hemps, tramadol and many other hard drugs were recovered.

“Many of the IPOB/ESN members were neutralized in the forrest during the fierce gun battles”.

A local, Mr Justus Maduka, told Sunday Sun that it was like a war situation in the Izombe area as the sound of gunshots pavaded the area:” We thought that the rumours of war that has pavaded the country has finally become a reality. We appeal to our people to shun violence so that innocent lives will not be lost. We also appeal to the government to do something and find a lasting solution to the problem and resolve the problem amicably”.