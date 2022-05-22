By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Ten suspected kidnappers at the weekend met their Waterloo as they were neutralised by the police in the Kwale area of Delta State.

According to Delta State Police Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe,” the Command has again recorded another major success in the fight against crime and criminality in the state. This was as a result of the strategies put in place by Commissioner of Police Delta State, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali.

“Following killings, Arsons, Kidnapping, armed robbery, attack on innocent civilians and policemen while on duty and their rifles were taken away, the Command never relented on its effort towards arresting and ensuring that the hoodlums are brought to book. Consequently, the Command went on intelligence-led investigation and on May 21, at about 5 am the Commissioner of Police detailed a combined team of the State anti-kidnapping/Cybercrime Squad, Dragon patrol teams, RRS Operatives, and Anti-Cult Volunteers from Agbor, Ekwoma, Igbodo, Ibusa, Abavo, Kwale respectively. The combined team embarked on a sting operation and stormed the hideout of daredevil Kidnappers/ armed robbers around the Kwale axis.

“The hoodlums who were armed with AK-47 rifles and charms on sighting the police shot sporadically at them and the team equally engaged them in a fierce gun battle. Due to the superior firepower of the police, 10 of the suspected kidnappers/armed robbers were successfully neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot injuries. Five AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

“The CP, while assuring residents that the Command would continue to sustain this tempo, urged members of the public, vigilantes, anti-cult volunteers, and other non-state actors, to continue to partner with the police with a view to ensuring that the state will never be a safe haven for criminals.”

