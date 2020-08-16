The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says trending information on the social media was not a true representation of the current security situation in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there is information circulating on social media discouraging residents of Life Camp area and environs of Abuja from moving along the road at night.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Mr Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Manzah said the information being circulated was a one-off incident recorded on a road leading to an isolated estate located in Life Camp over a week ago.

According to him, this does not represent the current security situation in the axis, as security has been beefed up around the affected estate.

He said that the areas mentioned in the trending message was constantly under surveillance and patrol by both uniform and plainclothes police operatives.

Manzah pledged the commitment of the command to continue to collaborate with residents to fight crime in the FCT.

He said the command had deployed proactive measures across the FCT to fight and reduce crime to its barest minimum as part of ongoing efforts to protect lives and property.

“The Command wants to reassure residents of Life Camp, Godab estate, ACO Estate and other parts of FCT that proactive round the clock crime fighting measures have been deployed to guarantee their security,” he said.

He enjoined residents of the territory to go about their lawful daily activities.

According to him, in case of distress, the FCT Police Command Control room can be reached on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. (NAN)