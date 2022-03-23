The police, yesterday, barricaded the entrance of the Cross River State House of Assembly Complex in Calabar, following Monday’s court judgment that sacked 20 lawmakers.

Workers of the assembly and others were prevented from gaining access into the premises opposite the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, said the “proactive action” was to forestall any possible breach, following the Federal High Court judgement in Abuja.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on Monday sacked 20 lawmakers from the state, including two members of the Federal House of Representatives, who defected from PDP to APC.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have filed an appeal against the court judgment which sacked them.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome filed the appeal on Monday on behalf of two members of the House of Representatives and 18 others from the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Christian Ita, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday March 22.

The statement read: “This is to inform All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the National Assembly from Cross River State, members of the Cross River State House of Assembly and the general public that an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja has been filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“Also, a motion for a stay of execution of the Federal High Court has been filed. Both processes were filed by renowned constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome.

“Following the filing of the two processes, automatically the orders of the lower court are stayed. Consequently, the APC members in both the National Assembly and the Cross River State House of Assembly should go about their duties freely.”