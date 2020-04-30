Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 65 fun seekers for allegedly violating the lockdown order in the state. The fun seekers iwere arrested while holding a birthday party in a hotel.

Lagos state police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “On April 29, acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Area G Command, Ogba, and Oko Oba police division arrested 65 suspects at 84 Park Hotel, Augusto Close, Oko Oba. The suspects were arrested for holding a birthday party and consuming some substances suspected to be hard/illicit drugs.

“Some of the suspects were found in the swimming pool catching fun, in total neglect of the social distancing regulations and the lockdown order. The suspects who are within the range of 16 to 45 years, confessed to have left their various homes to the hotel in defiance to the sit at home order.”