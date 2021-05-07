From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta State have raided a hotel (name withheld) in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, where kidnappers were using it as a hideout.

The raid followed intelligence gathered after the rescue of two kidnapped victims.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, who confirmed the development, said the hotel has been shut, while 13 suspected female prostitutes and one male suspect were arrested.

Ali said the raid was carried out by a combined team of policemen, army personnel, local vigilance members of anti-cult operatives.

He said during the raid, the owner of the hotel allegedly obstructed the team from doing its work, adding that the obstruction aided the escape of the suspected kidnappers who scaled the fence.

“The owner of the hotel obstructed the operatives from performing their duty, thereby, causing the kidnap suspects to escape through the fence, and he subsequently escaped.

“His unregistered Lexus car was towed to the station, while a total of 13 female suspected prostitutes and one male suspect were arrested. Meanwhile, the hotel has been shut down,” Ali stated.