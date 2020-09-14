Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Policemen have yesterday codoned-off the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in jigawa following a leadership cruises.

Residents of Dutse woke to find officers of the Nigerian police blocking all routes leading to the headquarters of the party stopping all passersby and motorists from passing through.

It would be recalled that the embattled state APC acting chairman Alhaji Habibi Sara was alleged to have fallen out of favours with the governor that led to the announcement of his suspension by the party.

Meanwhile the erstwhile suspended party chairman declared to newsmen that his suspension is null and void citing that the party constitution was not followed before the action was taken against him .

There were insinuation that the suspension of the APC acting chairman may not have been unconnected with politics of 2013 were he was alleged to be rooting for a particular candidate for the governorship elections.

He was also alleged to have been a snitch by revealing sensitive and top party strategies to those people he was accused of fronting for .

The state public relations officer of the party Alhaji Nasuru Jahun who confirmed the suspension of Alhaji Habibi Sara told our reporter that the caucus and top party officials are currently holding meetings and would address the press later.

