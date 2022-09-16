By Joe Apu

A detachment of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday morning sealed off the Maitama, Abuja office of the League Management Company (LMC).

According to BSNSports.com.ng, no fewer than 20 Police men carried out the operation in the early hours of Thursday as they took over the office at No 20, Osun Crescent, Off IBB Way, Maitama.

It was gathered that the Police men were brought to the office by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) engaging one of the staff who preferred anonymity, he said the sealing off of the office was not unconnected to the response letter written by the LMC to the Federal Government. He said the arrogance portrayed in their letter triggered the action.

“We are here to seal off the office because of the arrogance and rudeness of their (LMC) letter to the Federal Government. It is Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that should be so dealt but for now we won’t.”

Recall that the Ministry of Sports ordered NFF to withdraw the operating License of LMC. The decision to remove LMC from managing the Nigerian league was a directive by Mr. President made upon the presentation by the Hon. Minister. The approval was received precisely on 25th of April 2022. The Ministry to avoid a disruption of the Premier League waited to effect the directive. During the wait period the Ministry tried to engage NFF/LMC to ensure reforms were made but no change happened.

However, the Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria have described as unacceptable and uncalled for, the invasion of the corporate headquarters of the League Management Company (LMC) at Maitama in Abuja.

The Association said, the police invasion of the premises of the League organizers is an unlawful act in the eyes of Football statutes, rules and extant laws including the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Club Owners maintained that the LMC was a creation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Congress after all due processes were adhered to, and it was incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission in line to CAC Act as well as endorsed by CAF and FIFA.