From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the kidnap of five children in Port Harcourt by a woman who pretended to be a teacher.

Acting spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to journalists and described parents of the abducted children as careless.

The five children were abducted by a woman from their homes after disguising as a teacher in the Rukpakulus axis of Eliozu in the state capital.

Iringe-Koko said: “Those people (parents) were not careless? Somebody came to tell you that she is a teacher, went to their house and told them she wants to take the children and buy books for them.

“They allowed her to take the children. Is it supposed to be like that? So, you can see that it is the carelessness of parents and they will now fall back on the police.

“We (police) have commenced investigation to ensure that the children are rescued, as well as arrest the woman and make her face the law.”

The police spokesperson advised parents to be vigilant and report suspicious characters around their children.

in whatever disguise, to the police or raise the alarm where necessary.

Daily Sun gathered that the children aged between 18-months and four years old were said to have been kidnapped from one family, while two others were abducted from another family.

The mother of the first three abducted children, Rose Monday, who spoke to journalists, in Port Harcourt, said that the woman took her children when they went over to their neighbours’ compound to play.

She said the woman had disguised as a home lesson teacher looking for a makeshift structure to rent in the vicinity.

She said her children were last seen after the woman took them to buy notebooks, saying that she did not know that the suspect had a hidden motive.

Also, the mother of the other two children, Blessing Emmanuel, disclosed that the woman had hired her husband to buy materials to construct a makeshift structure before she kidnapped her children.

She explained: “So, this woman told the children that she organizes lessons and that if she saw a way, she would begin lessons for them. So, the grown up child said “aunty, let’s go and buy books.”