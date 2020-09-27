Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 13, Ukpo in Anambra State, Danmallam Mohammed, has sought support of men of the Nigerian Army, 82 Division, Enugu to enable him tackle insecurity in Anambra and Enugu states.

Mohammed said he was out to flush out criminal elements operating in the two states within the new zone and to help promote a safe and business friendly environment for the people.

He stated when he visited the General Officer Commanding of the 82 Division, Major Gen. L. A. Adegboye.

Mohammed, in a statement by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Nkeiruka Nwode, told his host that the motive for the creation of the new command was to take security to the grassroots.

He reminded the GOC of their cooperation and mutual support while he worked in Enugu State as the Commissioner of Police which he said contributed maximally to their success stories in crime fighting.