From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, yesterday, said that the command will continually work in harmony with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, to reduce crime and criminality in the state.

He gave the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on members of the union in Benin City, adding that fighting crime and criminality in any given state requires a collaborative effort of various stakeholders.

“I am equally delighted by the number of practicing Journalists and other persons that have graced this occasion today.

“I want to pledge that I will continue to foster your relationship and I want us to work together in unity and then ensure that we have a crime-free society”, he added.

Responding, the Edo State chairman of NUJ, Festus Alenkhe, said it is the responsibility of Journalists to ensure a crime-free society through their various reportage.

He explained that the union under his leadership is doing all it could to stem out quacks from the Journalism profession in the state with the coming up of a compendium that would have all the names of practicing Journalists in the state.

Alenkhe further assured that the union is keen to work with the Edo State Police command in stemming the tide of crime and criminality in the state.

