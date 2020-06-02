The Police Command in Oyo State has requested for credible information from residents of Olorunda area of the state to help in tracking the abductors of some poultry farmers.

The command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi was reacting to a protest held by poultry farmers in the state on Monday over the abduction.

NAN recalls that the poultry farmers on Monday embarked on peaceful protest to the Broadcasting Cooperation of Oyo State where they appealed for the state government’s intervention over the kidnap of their members since March.

But the PPRO said concerted efforts had since been put in place with a view to apprehending the hoodlums.

He said that there had been massive deployment of policemen to Olorunda area to fish out the hoodlums.

“On June 1, one of the kidnappers was arrested along the axis to show to the people that the police are working on the issue and more will be done.

“Likewise other measures are being put in place and as they begin to yield results, we shall inform the people, but we need credible information from the people of that area to enable us to be proactive,” he said.

The Poultry Farmers Association (PAN) Chairman in Oyo State, Mr Gbemisoye Agboola, told NAN that the serial kidnapping of poultry farmers began on March 2 when two sisters were abducted.

“The sisters were released after four days and having paid N9 million as ransom. Not more than two days after they were released, another farmer was kidnapped.

“Within the space of one month, three other farmers were kidnapped within Olorunda area. The case was reported to the immediate past Commissioner of Police and he promised to act on it.

“But the situation is getting worse now than we can bear; we believe that the protest will help to drive our demand from government and security agencies so that they come to our aid.

“Poultry farmers have witnessed a lot of unpleasant times, especially at this COVID-19 period.

” We cannot sell our eggs because of lockdown while raw material and feed ingredients are too expensive now that vehicles are finding it difficult to transport materials.

“Inflicting more pains by the way of kidnap is torture and we cannot allow that,” he said.

He further urged the state government to fulfill its promise to include eggs in the palliative materials being distributed to the people.

According to him, this will go a long way to boost the economy of the state.

“It means more eggs will be produced, more revenue for farmers, more jobs to be created and this will eventually lead to an increase in the state’s GDP,” he said. (NAN)