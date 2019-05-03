Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu has disclosed that the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria(MACBAN) has agreed to work with the security agencies to flush out remnants of the suspected bandits hiding in various bushes in the North. Adamu, who stated this on Friday after a closed door meeting with various leaders of the association from various communities held inside presidential Lodge, Birnin-Kebbi said they told the security agencies that those bandits were not of Fulani extraction. A federal government delegation comprising Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State held a closed door meeting with various Fulani leaders under aegis of MACBAN which lasted for four hours.

Speaking with newsmen, the Acting Inspector General of Police said “ the essence of the meeting was to dialogue with Fulani leaders and we have heard from them. If the dialogue failed, we shall take necessary actions against them. We will take measure to dialogue with bandits to become better citizens, but if that failed, we will deal with them. We have talked together and they have agreed to work with us and they said those bandits in the bush- are not all of Fulani extraction. So they are ready to work with us to flush out the bandits in the bush”. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also told newsmen that in line with the plan of President Muhammadu Buhari, the delegates met the Fulani leaders on how to integrate them into the fight against banditry.