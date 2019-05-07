Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police have appealed to the people of Borno to collaborate with security agencies in the state to curtail the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and other crimes.

Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Mohammed Aliyu spoke during the launch of Operation Puff Adder in Maiduguri yesterday.

He said the cooperation of members of the public and prompt information to security agencies would help in thwarting criminal activities even from the conception.

“No police agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve its community security and safety mandate without the support of the community itself,” CP Aliyu said.

Aliyu said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, had made special appeal in Abuja early last month at the launch of the operation to commercial drivers, motorists and commuters to cooperate with the police personnel in the operation whenever they come in contact with them.

He assured that vehicles provided for the operation under his watch as the new police chief in the state will be properly maintained.

While admitting that Borno has its peculiar security challenges, he added that the police authorities had mobilised officers and personnel in the command to “take the fight against criminalities to their hiding place.”

He assured that officers would synergise with other security agencies to ensure the success of the launched operation.

The ceremony was attended by military commanders, heads of security agencies, international humanitarian organisations and community leaders.

Operation Puff Adder was first launched by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu at Katari Bishin District along the troubled Abuja-Kaduna Express Way last month to curb banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other crimes in the country.