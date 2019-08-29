Molly Kilete, Abuja

Detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Abuja, investigating the alleged rape against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, yesterday conducted a search on the residence and office of the embattled pastor in Abuja.

This is just as Daily Sun exclusivity gathered that the police have seized Fatoyinbo’s international passport as part of the bail conditions granted him.

Fatoyinbo was also made to provide two level 16 officers with landed property in Abuja before he was allowed to be taken on bail.

He was, however, told to be reporting to the FCID daily until investigation is concluded. The COZA pastor, who attended another round of interrogation yesterday, has been released to go home at the time of filing this report.

A source told Daily Sun that part of the investigation that took place yesterday was a search on the home and office of the pastor by detectives