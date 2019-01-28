From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Police Sergeant Monday Oisa Ehigie, and two others, have been killed in a cult-related fight in Edo State.

Ehigie, was orderly to Ikpoba-Okha local government chairman. He was killed alongside two of his cult group members on Saturday night, while fighting a rival cult group with his cult members at Nomayo junction, Upper Sakpoba in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state. Parents of the deceased policeman were said to have warned him to stop his cult activities after becoming a police officer but he refused.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun, said it was a cult killing and that Ehigie was a cultist.

“It was alleged that the officer belonged to a cult group, he was fighting on the side of his cult group with rival cult group. That was what led to his death. Three people died in the fight, the police officer and two others.

“I have gone to see his family. It is a cult killing and the officer is cultist,” the Commissioner stressed, and added that efforts are on to arrest the killers.