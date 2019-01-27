Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎A police sergeant and two others, have been reportedly killed in a cult-related fight in Edo State.

The Police sergeant identified who was identified as Monday Oisa Ehigie, was said to be the orderly to Ikpoba-Okha local government council chairman.

He was killed alongside two of his alleged cult group members on Saturday night while fighting a rival cult group at Nomayo junction, Upper Sakpoba in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state.

The parents of the deceased policeman were said to have been warning him to stop his cult activities after becoming a police officer but he refused.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun, said it was a cult killing and that the deceased police officer was a cultist.

“It was alleged that the officer belonged to a cult group; he was fighting on the side of his cult group with a rival cult group.

That was what led to his death. Three people lost their lives in the fight, the police officer and two others.

“I have gone to see his family. It is a cult killing and the officer is a cultist,” the Commissioner stressed, adding that efforts were on to arrest the killers, even as he warned that cultists would have no hiding place in the state.