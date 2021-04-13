By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed a Police Sgt., Eze Aiwansoba, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, for attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze.

The incident happened on October 8, 2020, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “the incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the orderly room trial of the suspect, where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal. The approval of his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated February 2, 2021.

“After his dismissal, ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the SCIID for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated February 3, 2021. The SCIID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice, which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on February 9, 2021, with attempted murder of Joy Ndubueze; and the case is still on.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu, has, therefore, assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas.”