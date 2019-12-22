Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Police Service Commission (PSC), has announced the promotion of 623 officers comprising 40 Commissioners of Police, 98, Deputy Commissioners of Police, 150, Assistant Commissioners of Police and 335, Chief Superintendents of Police.
PSC of Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement, said the promotions was based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service of the promoted officers.
Ani, in the statement said “The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of six hundred and twenty three (623) senior Police Officers to their next ranks. Forty (40) Deputy Commissioners of Police were elevated to Commissioners of Police; Ninety eight (98) Assistant Commissioners were promoted to Deputy Commissioners while one hundred and fifty (150) Chief Superintendents were promoted Assistant Commissioners. Three Hundred and thirty five (335) Superintendents also had their promotions approved to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.
“The promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.
“The promotions were one of the highpoints of the 7th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja between Friday, December 20th and Saturday December 21st, 2019 and presided over by Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.
“The forty newly promoted Cps are;
DSP-CP OLATUNJI, fsi AKINGBOLA O.
DCP-CP GBENGA SADIKU MICHAEL
DCP CP AYIM ABRAHAM EGONG
DCP- CP BANKOLE ANDERSON ABIODUN,
DCP-CP AYINDE ABU MUFUTAU,
DCP-CP KAMALDEEN OKUNLOLA KOLA
DCP-CP ADE ATERE CHRISTOPHER,
DCP-CP AMIENGHEME ANDREW
DCP-CP YOUNOUS AKEERA MOHAMMED
DCP CP SANOMI, fsi AUGUSTINE AKPOFURE
DCP-CP SALAMI BOLAJI AMIDU
DCP-CP MICHAEL, fsi OKOLI C.
DCP-CP JIMOH, fsi ABDULKADIR
DCP-CP ELUMELU CELESTINE AMAECHI
DCP-CP AJOGUN EDWARD AWOLOWO
DCP-CP KAYODE TITILAYO
DCP-CP ONADEKO NGOZI VIVIAN
DCP-CP ASSAYOMO EMIENBO TONY TUESDAY.
DCP-CP COOKEY CHRISTIANA IBISO
DCP-CP PETERSIDE EVELYN TAMUNOIMI.
DCP-CP OGBADU PHILIP ALIYU
DCP-CP FRIDAY EBOKA
DCP-CP OGUNTUASE GABRIEL AYODELE
DCP-CP SOYEMI ADESINA MUSBAU
DCP-CP ENWONWU JOE NWACHUKWU
DCP-CP ADEKUNLE ASAFA
DCP-CP TUNDE ADAGUNDURO A.
DCP-CP BABATUNDE, psc MOBAYO
DCP-CP EGBUKA EDWARD CHUKA
DCP-CP AGBEDE JANET
DCP-CP DASO ORUEBO JOSIAH
DCP-CP OLAWALE OLOKODE TAOHEED
DCP- CP ADEGBOYEGA TAIWO
DCP- CP YARO ABUTU
DCP- CP OKEDIJI FELIX OLUSOLA
DCP CP NNA JOSEPHINE OGECHI
DCP- CP AKINYOSOLA MATTHEW
DCP- CP AMENYI HAMZA M.
DCP- CP USMAN YUSUF CHIROMAWA
DCP-CP MOHAMMED MANSUR ALHAJI
Some of the 98 new DCPs are, Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, formally ACP Liberal Studies, Police Staff College Jos; Dan Mamman Shawulu, former ACP, state CID Delta State; Clement Robert, from National Institute for Security Studies; Amaechi Oliver Okwudili, until now ACP, Administration, Enugu State Command; Musa Auwal Mohammed, former ACP, C/O 9PMF kano. Others are Abel Abala Audu, until now, , ACP, state CID, Bayelsa and Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff officer to the IGP.
CSP Dahiru Ibrahim, Principal Staff Officer 2 to the IGP, Lagos Annex, Ayobami Yemi Surajudeen, Niger State Command, Eno-Edobor Thomas Aidenogie, Lagos State Command; Halilu Muawiya, SPU Base Port-Harcout and Christopher Bassey Uweh, Kaduna were part of the 150 CSPs promoted to ACPs.
Some of the 335 SPs promoted to CSPs include, Stephen Ifeanyi Abiaziem, Rivers State Command;, Mua’zu Isa, Kogi State Command; Godwin Onyebuchi Mba, IGP Secretary; Paschal Chima Nwachukwu, O/C Legal, Enugu State Command; Bitrus Peny Gorroh, Sokoto State CFO, Fredrick Azubuike, Enugu State Command; Taiye Awodi, 32 PMF Abakaliki ansd Juliana Ifeanyi Odo, O/C Anti Kidnapping, Zone 9, Umuahai.
Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, charged the beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to greater commitment to national development by upholding the ethics and rules of the Force.
He promised that the Commission will continue to ensure that deserving police Officers are promoted as and when due”.
Leave a Reply