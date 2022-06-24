The Lagos State Police Command is set to auction some vehicles recovered from different locations of the state.

Recently, the police recovered 12 vehicles in different locations of the state and they have warned owners of the vehicles to come with relevant documents to claim them as they will be auctioned after 21 days.

The police said the 12 vehicles, which are parked at Dolphin Estate, included three tricycles.

“The vehicles are: Toyota Corolla car, with registration: SMK 694 ED; Toyota Corolla car with number plate: AGL 921 BD; an unregistered Honda Accord car; unregistered Mercedes Benz car, and an unregistered Chevrolet Express Bus.

“Others are unregistered three tricycles, a Toyota Matrix car, with number plate AGL 157 FN; a Kia car with number plate AGL 803 BG; and a Renault Vauxhall bus with registration number: KTU 326 AT.