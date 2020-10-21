Spokesman of the police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the torching of Orile Police Station. He said some policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them was dead.

He announced the ban of protests, gatherings or possessions in under whatever guise.

“While the command is resolute in sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the general public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality.

“In the light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state,” he said.