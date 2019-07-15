Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters is set to parade 15 suspects said to be responsible for the kidnap of President Buhari’s father in law in Kastina.

The suspected were said to have been arrested in Kano, Katsina, Suleja and Minna.

The parade of the suspects which is taking place at the office of Inspector General Special Tactical Squad (STS), will commence any moment from now.

The suspects said to belong a kidnap and criminal group, were found to be in possession of three AK-47 rifles, three hand grenades, explosive-making materials among other dangerous weapons at the time of their arrest.

READ ALSO: Presidential tribunal: No accreditation of voters in Chibok – PDP agent