Christopher Oji& Lukmon Olabiyi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 680 violators of lockdown order and charged them to court and vowed to investigate, arrest and prosecute those responsible for posting fake news on the social media.

According to the police, the arrested violators are interstate travellers, clerics, club goers and stripers in the clubs. Giving breakdown, the Lagos State police public relations officer, Bala Elkana said, “On April 21, acting on information, operatives from Denton Police Station arrested 95 interstates’ travellers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta, in seven commercial buses with registration numbers LG 91 BGT, going to Benue State ; BDA 690 XA, to Abuja; BGA 86 EA, to Abuja; LSD 459 XA, Lagos to Benue; LRN 105 YR, Lagos to Ilorin; LSD 81 XX, to Ilorin and BWR 975 PN, to Abuja.”

He said the buses were impounded while the drivers and passengers were arraigned at a mobile court and sentenced accordingly. “In addition, 211 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the state and also charged to court.

“On April 23, operatives from Maroko Police Station arrested 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Garden. The suspects were arraigned on three counts charge and found guilty as charged. They were sentenced to six months imprisonment and community service, to run concurrently. Similarly, 121 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the state and charged to court. They were fined between N5000 to N10, 000 and two hours community services.

“On April 24, acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 suspects in a hotel at Idimu, for clubbing and striptease. This is in total violation of the lockdown order and social distancing regulations. Also, on the same day, enforcement team from the Rapid Response Squad arrested a Muslim cleric, Suleiman Abubakar, the Imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12, Ketu, for holding evening prayers (Maghrib and Isha prayers) in the Mosque with a large number of worshippers in violation of the social distancing regulations. In all, 288 violators of the lockdown order were over the weekend in different parts of the state.

The Command is investigating sources of such mischievous messages with a view to bring the perpetrators to justice. Stop the spread and keep safe. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19”, Elkana stated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has impounded 20 vehicles and 15 motorcycles for violating lockdown order. The state government disclosed that the vehicles and the motorcycle were impounded on Saturday in different areas of the state.

The enforcement team, comprising operatives of the State Task Force, Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA)Police and personnel of the Ministry of Transportation, enforced the order on Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Jibowu, Ebute-Metta, Otto and Iddo corridor among other places.

According to the Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Toyin Fayinka, who led the operation, the enforcement was effected on the order of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stem the increase in the flagrant disobedience of the lockdown directive to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He said, “The enforcement team intercepted and impounded about 20 vehicles and 15 motorbikes for being on the road without having cogent reasons or collecting necessary movement permit forms from State authorities as required”.