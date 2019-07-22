Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), are currently engaged in a clash with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN), who have continued to carry out their protest to demand for the unconditional release of their leader Sheik Ibrahim El-zazaky.

The clash which began about one hour ago has forced the police to call on residents to avoid all areas where the protest is going on even as it assures residents of their safety.

The group who are around the old parade ground set up burn-fire using old tyre.

The FCT, police command has deployed several police personnel including personnel from the Police Mobile Force to restore law and order.

Meanwhile the police force headquarters has called for

calm from resident.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, in a statement said “There is a violent protest currently ongoing by members of the El-Zakzakky Group in some parts of the FCT – particularly the Central Business District and the Three Arms Zone. The Police are taking adequate measures to bring the situation under control.

“Citizens are advised to remain calm and avoid the affected areas in the interim. The Police will keep the public abreast with further development”.

Details coming