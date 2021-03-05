From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspected armed robbers were gunned down in Asaba, Delta State capital, during a gun duel with the Police.

This is coming as 16 persons suspected to have been abducted by gunmen in Ughelli, were rescued by operatives of the state police command following a shoot out.

The 16 workers were attacked by gunmen at the hotel building site in Ogor community, Ughelli.

But patrol teams of operatives who were dispatched to the scene, engaged the hoodlums in a shootout, and rescued the workers unhurt, and also recovered a Toyota Highlander SUV.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe ,who confirmed the rescue of the victims in Asaba on Thursday, said a manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing.

Edafe also confirmed the Asaba gun duel where two suspected armed robbers were killed. He said the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) received a distressed call that robbers/kidnappers were operating around FRSC office in Asaba;mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in exchanged of gun firing.