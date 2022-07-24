From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

An unidentified man and his girlfriend have been shot by policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu.

A video of the incident where policemen were seen carrying the man into a vehicle has gone viral on social media

It was learnt that the incident happened on Wednesday at the Monkey Roundabout close to the EFCC office Enugu.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe said that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Abubakar Lawal has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“It has been drawn to a viral video alleging that “the Police shot a young man and his GF (which is supposed to mean GirlFriend) dead, at Monkey Roundabout, close to EFCC Office”, Enugu; and hereby wishes to set the record straight as follows:

“That on 21/07/2022 at about 2.pm , a team of Police Operatives serving in No. 3 PMF Enugu, while on routine stop and search duty at EFCC Roundabout, Independence Layout, flagged down the driver of a Lexus Saloon Car.

“The driver, rather than stop, recklessly zoomed off, knocking down one of the Operatives and pulled him along to a distance of about four (4) poles, before he was forced to stop by the other members of the team, who immediately went after him.

“And in the bid to restrain the driver from further escape, one of the Operatives fired a knee level shot, which got him in the thigh.

“The Policeman, Inspector Aneka Ndayi, who sustained severe bodily injuries; and the said driver, one Ogwuike Christian, were both moved to the hospital and are responding to treatment and in stable conditions.”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State CID, to thoroughly investigate the incident and come up with actionable findings.

“The CP has also urged residents of the State, particularly motorists, to always cooperate with Police Officers legitimately performing road duties, to avoid occurrence of this nature. Further developments will be communicated.”