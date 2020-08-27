Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has shot dead alleged serial killer and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, who was declared wanted by the police.

The police alleged that Dosumu, (aka Spartan) , reportedly killed no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of the State.

Dosumu was shot dead by a joint security forces in Ogere area of the state on Tuesday.

Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict was alleged to have hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne LGA three months ago.

The police further alleged that he hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to kill a security guard attached to a poultry farm at Iperu-Remo.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun ,led his men to convey the body in a van to the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, where Governor Dapo Abiodun was briefed on the operations. Ajogun explained that the suspect was killed at his enclave around Ogere area after two days operations.

“His modus operandi was that he lived in the bushes in the community there from time to time. He usually sneaked out and hacked his victims to death. Then he progressed in that manner to selective victims, who he would hack to death, then dashed back to the bush.

“We employed the reactive means of always combing the bush each time this thing happened. So, he started this in April, then on the 21 again, the serial killer by name Feyisola Dosunmu a.k.a Spartan killed another victim.”