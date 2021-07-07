By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has started show of force in the State to send warning signals to a cult group, Aiye Confraternity (aka Black Axe) against marking its annual 7/7 Celebration ( Boogie-Night) in the state .

The group had vowed to paint Lagos red from Wednesday till Thursday ,but the Command has been on intensive patrol of the state , warning the cult group not to dare the force.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he said:” Lagos State Police Command had warned members of the Black Axe to desist from having Celebration to commemorate their annual 7/7 in any part of the state as the police and other security agencies have put measures in place to resist such Celebration today, July 7, or at any time in the state.

“In furtherance of its proactive measures to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order in Lagos State by members of Aiye Confraternity aka Black Axe as the group intends to mark its annual 7/7 Celebration ( Boogie-Night) in many states of Nigeria and beyond, with no exception to Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has embarked on Show of Force to send a signal to cultists, especially Black Axe members, to steer clear of the state, and to assure the good people of Lagos State of adequate security.

” Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has therefore, re-echoed his order to officers and men of the command to intensify efforts in resisting and curtailing any act of lawlessness, oppression and intimidation from any group of individuals who might want to engage in any unlawful gathering or Celebration of whatever kind.

“Odumosu also charged intelligence and tactical units of the command to beam their search light on the identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks and reprisal attacks by any cult group in the state”.