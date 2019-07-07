Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In continuation of Operation Puff Adder, the Bayelsa State Police Command has smashes a robbery syndicate that specialises in snatching vehicles at gun-point in Yenagoa.

According to investigations following a series of complaints from residents of Yenagoa and its environs, the police activated the command’s monitoring unit which succeeded in smashing the syndicate.

Crack detectives in the monitoring unit were said to have acted on a tip-off and were able to trail two of the suspects and arrested them at Tombia junction before they led the police to their hideout at Obungha community.

The two suspects, Adebayo Bello, 43years old, and one Onomis Idegbe, have given useful information to the police about their activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said an investigation was ongoing.

“Following a tip-off, a combined team of Operation Puff Adder operatives and the Command Monitoring Unit smashed a five-man car snatching syndicate.

“One Adebayo Bello ‘m’ 43years, a native of Osun State and one Onomis Idegbe ‘m,’ 35 years, were trailed by the operatives and arrested at Tombia Roundabout, Yenagoa, on 1st July 2019, while the vehicles: a Toyota Camry L.E with Reg. No. KMK 188 CC, Toyota Camry L.E with Reg No AKD 925 FQ, Toyota Camry 2.OG with Reg No SMK 775 CC and Toyota RAV4 Jeep with Reg No LSD 134 DC were recovered from their hideout in Obungha community, Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.

The command hereby appeals to members of the public to continue to assist the police with useful information about the activities of criminals in their communities.”