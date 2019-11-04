Christopher Oji

It was a harvest of arrest of suspects by the Lagos State Police Command at the weekend.

Among those arrested were two suspected child traffickers, fake Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives, suspected murderer, and cultists, among others.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests, Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “On October 31, at about 2030 hours, acting on information from a credible source, detectives from the Ojo police division, led by the divisional police officer, CSP Abdullah Malah, arrested Blessing, 30. She was seen along Alaba International Market with two children; Joshua James, six, and Samuel Gbawune, three, trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State.

Some passengers who suspected the woman raised the alarm and the woman was questioned. Blessing claimed that the boys were adopted by her husband, Chukwunoso, 40, from a motherless babies’ home in Jos, Plateau State, and brought to Lagos.

“She further claimed that she was taking the children to Onitsha to meet her husband. However, on November 1, at about 7 am, the said husband was also arrested by the police, but, during interrogation, the man confessed that he bought the kids for N140,000 from Mama Oyoo in Jos. The kids were rescued from the syndicate.”

According to Elkana, the police were making efforts to identify the kids’ parents and reunite them: “The Command calls on motor park operators, unions and well-meaning Nigerians to keep an eye on passengers with kids that appear in suspicious manner.”

In another development, Elkana said the police arrested two fake operatives that had been terrorising and extorting money from citizens of the country, claiming to be from SARS.

He said, CSP Lasisi Iyunade, DPO, Ifako Police Division, led the squad that arrested the suspects.

“On October 2, at about 1000hours, operatives accosted two men dressed in black T-Shirts with the inscription SARS boldly written, along Julius Kadri Street, Ifako, Gbagada. They claimed to be SARS operatives on their way to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu market. On further questioning, they claimed to be members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from Victoria Island.

“Two fake PCRC ID cards bearing same name were recovered from them. The suspects were charged to court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Home.”