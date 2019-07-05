A combined team of `Operation Puff Adder’ and the Police Command’s monitoring unit in Bayelsa have smashed a five-man car snatching syndicate operating in the state.

In a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, SP Asinim Butswat on Friday in Yenagoa, said they acted on a tip-off and arrested one Adebayo Bello ‘m’ 43years.

Butswat explained that Bello, a native of Osun and one Onomis Idegbe ‘m’ 35, were trailed by the operatives to Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa.

“On July 1, 2019, some vehicles including a Toyota Camry L.E with Reg No KMK 188 CC, Toyota Camry L.E with Reg. No. AKD 925 FQ, Toyota Camry 2. OG, with Reg No SMK 775 CC and Toyota RAV4 Jeep, with Reg No. LSD 134 DC were recovered from their hideout at Obungha Community, Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members,” he said:

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected gunmen on Monday invaded Agudama-Ekpetiama Police Station in Yenagoa Local Government Area, and killed four police personnel on duty, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

The state police command however, appeals to members of the public to continue to assist the Police with useful information about the activities of criminals in their communities. (NAN)

