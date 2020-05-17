Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Operatives of Bayelsa State command of the Nigeria Police have smashed a suspected three- man robbery gang and recovered a locally made pistol. This is just as the Enugu State Command of the force arrested a native doctor, who allegedly specialised in making charms for armed robbers. He was arrested alongside15 other suspected criminals.

Sunday Sun gathered that the suspected robbers were arrested while robbing people making transactions with Point Of Sale (POS) in Yenagoa , Bayelsa State capital.

The suspects were said to have earlier threatened the operator of the tricycle they boarded to the point, who subsequently alerted the police about their mission.

The gang, it was gathered, engaged the police team in gun duel but sensing the superior firepower of the police team, two of the suspects escaped while the third member was shot on the leg.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the police were on the trail of those that escaped.

On the police harvest of arrest in Enugu, the PPRO for the command, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement said the native doctor, identified as Cyril Eneh, was nabbed following the arrest of members of an armed robbery gang, which terrorised residents of Opi town in Nsukka Local Government Area.