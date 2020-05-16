Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Operatives of Bayelsa State Police Command has smashed a suspected three- man robbery gang and recovered a locally made pistol.

According to investigations the suspected robbers were arrested while trying to rob people at a Point Of Sale(POS) system in Yenagoa , Bayelsa State capital.

They had earlier threatened the driver of the tricycle that took them to the place and the driver afraid of the consequence of their action had escaped from the scene to alert the police.

Eye-witness account said when the police team arrived, there was exchange of gunfire and sensing that the police have superior gunfire, two of the robbers escaped while the third member of the gang was shot in the leg.

The Police Publics Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the police are on the trail of those that escaped.

“On 15 May,2020, at about 0830 hours, one lucky Eniokon aged 21 years, one David Samuel aged 22 years and one Gift , members a three-man robbery gang, entered a tricycle with Reg. BER 900 QE, at Yenezuegene, Yenagoa and threatened the driver of the tricycle to take them to INEC Road Kpansia, Yenagoa.

Consequently, the armed robbers came out from the tricycle and started robbing customers and pedestrians at the POS stand. The driver zoom off and alerted Policemen who arrived at the scene and exchanged gunfire with the armed robbers. Two of the armed robbers escaped, while Lucky Eniokon was shot at the left knee and arrested. A locally made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him.”

Investigation is ongoing to arrest his cohorts.