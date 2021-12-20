Police in Niger State on Monday solicited the continued support of residents in the fight against banditry, terrorism, cattle rustling and other security threats.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, CP Monday Kuryas assured that measures had been put in place to confront security threats, particularly at the Yuletide season.

He said the command had reached out to traditional and religion leaders as well as stakeholders to mobilise residents to volunteer reliable information on criminal elements in the midst.

The commissioner said with that approach, the police in collaboration with other security agencies would confront miscreants decisively.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to ensure the safety of lives and property of the residents.

“I want to assure the people of Niger State that the command has no room for kidnap, abduction and robbery; those perpetrating these acts should desist.

“All we want from the public is cooperation and willingness to volunteer information on the movement of criminal elements.

“We are battle-ready to confront any person or group of people undermining the peaceful nature for which Niger State is known,’’ Kuryas told NAN. (NAN)