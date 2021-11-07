From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has said that the Police Staff College Chapel Jos has contributed immensely in moulding and equipping Police officers spiritually to meeting and addressing the security challenges in Nigeria.

He said the College has trained senior Police Officers who have risen to the peak of their career and served Plateau and Nigeria in various capacities.

Rev Pam disclosed this yesterday at the All Saints Protestant Church Building Commissioning and Fund Raising at the Police Staff College Chapel Jos, Plateau State.

He said the Police Staff College has not only served Plateau state but the country and the whole of West Africa in training police personnel.

He said most of those who schooled there have served as Police Commissioners and AIG’s in many states of the federation.

He praised the Police Staff College for making ‘them proud in Jos South by providing security and work to the indigenous locals.

‘I have known this chapel for more than 15-20 year’s when I was a pastor in Bukuru.

‘The entire Nigerian Christian were happy to learn about the land for the building of this chapel.

‘I am happy and proud to be here to witness what is happening today. It’s been my dream to see this chapel completed since the past 15-20 years when it started.’

Rev Pam who took his scripture reading from the book of John 20:1-8 encouraged members of the church to push forward to attain their destiny through emulating the disciples of Jesus Christ.

He said that ‘running for your destiny entails a commitment to what you believe in. Everybody seated here has a destiny and a purpose for which God created him or her.

‘Mary Magdaline was the only woman recorded in the Bible to have run to the tomb of Jesus. His disciples did not. She did.

‘If you want to know those who love you, wait until something happened to you. When you’re somebody, you will see many people running to you for help and assistance, but, when you’re down, many will desert you.’

The leading Pastor and Chaplain of the All Protestant Church, Police Staff College Jos, Rev Fidelis August Gambo (JP), who is the Chief Host appreciated the guest preacher, Rev Pam, for making it at the church commissioning and fundraising despite his tight schedule.

He appreciated the force Chaplain, (Protestant ) Police Force Headquarters Abuja COP Ven Joshua Omoyele who has always been a pillar from the foundation of the building to the commissioning.

Rev Fidelis Audu Gambo said the church auditorium is completed to the glory of God.

‘I remembered when we started this project we will go to building material without money and borrowed from the marketers and pay in instalment and God has been so faithful to his church and here we are today,’ he said.

He further appreciated members of the church for their endless support and encourage them to know that doing this is not to him but their rewards are in heaven.

Rev Fidelis also appreciated the staff of the Nigerian police force who served a day were fellowship with them for their contribution and support towards the success and completion of the project.

Thereafter awards were presented to some outstanding personalities for their enormous contribution to the project.

The General Officer Commanding 3rd Division, Major. General Ibrahim Ali, represented by Brig Maxwell Dangana, the General Commanding officer of the 3rd Armor Garrison was delighted to be part of the history-making event.

He applauded some construction companies that were kind enough to support the church with building materials and to officers that served and contributed immensely to the completion of the project.

Speaking on behalf of staff that were awarded, AIG Bala Zama Senchi, Psc, said he is happy that this dream has come to fulfilment.

He thank the church members and encouraged them to know that service in God vain yard is not necessarily carrying the bible to preach but contributing to God’s own project is service to God that help to sustain God’s work.

