By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police Force has called on candidates, who were successful in the recruitment screening Computer-Based Test (CBT) for applicants in the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise for Police Constables, to proceed for medical screening scheduled to hold between May 17, and May 31 , 2022 at designated centres in the 17 Police Zonal Commands.

According to the Force, candidates who took part in the recruitment screening examination are to check their application status and print out their medical screening slip, if qualified, for the next stage of the recruitment screening exercise.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO),’the applicants are to appear at the various screening venues in their clean white T-shirts,and shorts ,with the following mandatory basic requirements:

“National Identity Number (NIN); original and duplicate copies of credentials – O’ Level result(s), Certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age – neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached;printout of application submission confirmation page,duly completed guarantor’s form .Any candidate who fails to present all the above, will not be considered for the screening.

“The medical screening printout will show specific screening dates, times, and designated locations for each candidate within the Zones/States/FCT. Detailed and specific guidelines for each State will be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the Seventeen Police Zonal Commands, 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation. The IGP equally assures that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability. He advises the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants.

” All complaints can be channelled through 08100004507 or [email protected] The IGP, however,warns that anyone found wanting in this regard will be arrested and prosecuted, accordingly”.

